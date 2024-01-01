Linqia
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：linqia.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるLinqiaのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Linqia is the leading influencer marketing platform that delivers guaranteed influencer ROI for the enterprise. Linqia’s unique combination of strategy and technology provides the world’s largest brands and their agencies with seamless execution.
ウェブサイト： linqia.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはLinqiaによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。