Civil Tracker
ウェブサイト：civiltracker.xyz
Civil Tracker turns pictures from your affordable drone into accurate maps and terrain models, allowing everyone to become a virtual surveyor. View Your Results - Jump into your newly created map to view cm level detail. Switch to the Terrain view to see the slopes, hills and valleys within your map. Measure - Measuring has been made easy with Civil Tracker. Virtually survey the coordinate and elevation of any object on the map. Check slopes and distances using the line tool. Finally; stockpile volumes, areas and perimeters are easily measured with the polygon tool.
