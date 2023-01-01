Measured
ウェブサイト：measured.com
Voted #1 Measurement/Analytics technology by AdExchanger and awarded Best Attribution Tool by Digiday, Measured helps brands grow by measuring incremental media contribution to desired performance results. Through a transparent experimentation approach that is always learning, Measured delivers ongoing actionable insights for marketers to increase efficiency and scale media for maximum growth. Experiments are powered by Measured's privacy compliant Marketing Data Warehouse. Capture up to 30% marketing efficiency. Powered by incrementality measurement.
