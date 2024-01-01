WebCatalog

RichRelevance

RichRelevance

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：richrelevance.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるRichRelevanceのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals – at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle.

カテゴリー:

Business
パーソナライゼーション エンジン

ウェブサイト： richrelevance.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはRichRelevanceによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Amplitude

Amplitude

amplitude.com

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Braze

Braze

braze.com

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Mutiny

Mutiny

mutinyhq.com

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.