Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company, helps businesses across industries deliver digital customer experiences that are personalized, optimized, and synchronized. With Dynamic Yield, marketers, product managers, developers, and digital teams can algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual customer for the acceleration of revenue and customer loyalty. Redefining personalization technology, Dynamic Yield’s Experience OS unifies business silos to deliver ongoing, personalized engagement from a single, fully customizable platform. With it, companies can build their own mix of powerful personalization capabilities, which can include a wide array of experience types, support any digital channel, adjust according to industry and KPIs, and improve time-to-market efficiency. Dynamic Yield is a 6-time Gartner-recognized Leader in Personalization, with customers like McDonald’s, Synchrony, SKIMS, Ocado, ON, and Decathlon. Dynamic Yield has also been consistently voted by customers as G2 Leaders in Personalization and A/B Testing for several years.

カテゴリー:

Business
パーソナライゼーション ソフトウェア
Personalization Engines

ウェブサイト： dynamicyield.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはDynamic Yieldによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

