inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, prepaid goods and service subscriptions, numerous communication channels, and other outstanding business features of the inCust platform

