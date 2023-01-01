WebCatalog

Boomerangme

Boomerangme

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：boomerangme.biz

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるBoomerangmeのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recurring revenue by offering Loyalty as a Service to digital agencies.

カテゴリー:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

ウェブサイト： boomerangme.biz

免責事項：WebCatalogはBoomerangmeによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Zinrelo

Zinrelo

zinrelo.com

Annex Cloud

Annex Cloud

annexcloud.com

Perkville

Perkville

perkville.com

Emarsys

Emarsys

emarsys.com

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

SaaSquatch

SaaSquatch

saasquatch.com

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.