Enable small businesses to issue digital reward cards and vouchers to customers' Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Brands can rapidly deploy all types of loyalty programs to boost their returning customers, increase customers loyalty level and grow your wallet share of wallet.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： shopuddy.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはShopuddyによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。