FlytBase is an enterprise-grade drone autonomy platform to fully automate aerial data collection workflows. With little to no human intervention, users can conduct scheduled and repeatable BVLOS drone flights using docking stations, all controlled from their remote command centers. By enabling apps and integrations and ensuring the highest data security standards, reliability, and scalability, the FlytBase platform lets users seamlessly integrate autonomous drones into enterprise workflows. FlytBase won the Global NTT Data Innovation Contest 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. FlytBase graduated from Cisco Launch Pad Accelerator Program in 2017 and was awarded the TiE50 Top-Startup award by TiE Silicon Valley. ----- FlytBase has been awarded with several recognitions for its innovation: == Won TiE50 award at TiEcon Silicon Valley 2017 == “Best Startup”​ at TiEcon Pune 2017 == Startup of the Year - Technology, 2016; awarded by the Startup Leadership Program == Selected among top 45 product startups at InTech50, 2016 == Selected for TiE Nurture program, 2016 == Selected among 11 startups to participate in Microsoft Ventures backed GenNext Accelerator Program, 2016 == Winner at TiECon Pune 2015 == Winner at PuneConnect 2015

カテゴリー:

Business
Drone Analytics Software

