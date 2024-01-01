Baymard Institute provides you with 130,000+ hours of large-scale UX research – uncovering what designs cause usability issues, how to create “State of the Art” user experiences, and how your UX performance stacks up against industry leading sites. The research is published as articles, benchmarks, UX case studies, page design walkthroughs, in extensive Baymard Premium research catalog. Baymard’s research is used by more than 3,000 e-commerce companies, researchers, and UX designers, from 80+ countries, and includes 71% of all Fortune 500 companies within e-commerce (including Google, Home Depot, Etsy, Nike, etc.)

