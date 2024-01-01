RapidUsertests
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：rapidusertests.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるRapidUsertestsのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Rapidusertests.com is an online usability service which enables companies to perform quick and easy optimization of their websites and apps. For 69€ per tester, product managers, marketeers and ux designers can get usability feedback to their website or advertisments. Due to an innovative screen recording technology, a hand-picked panel of test users, and a test creation process designed by usability experts, insightful usability tests can now be conducted quickly, pragmatically and cost-effectively.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： rapidusertests.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはRapidUsertestsによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。