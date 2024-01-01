WebCatalog

RapidUsertests

Rapidusertests.com is an online usability service which enables companies to perform quick and easy optimization of their websites and apps. For 69€ per tester, product managers, marketeers and ux designers can get usability feedback to their website or advertisments. Due to an innovative screen recording technology, a hand-picked panel of test users, and a test creation process designed by usability experts, insightful usability tests can now be conducted quickly, pragmatically and cost-effectively.

Business
ユーザー調査ソフトウェア

