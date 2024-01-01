Tonic.ai
tonic.ai
Tonic.ai democratizes data access for all technical data consumers by eliminating trade-offs between privacy and data availability. Tonic’s solutions synthesize safe, high-fidelity versions of production data devoid of sensitive information and PII. Hundreds of customers across industries depend on Tonic.ai to build data-driven software and fine-tune ML training models. They get all the value of production data without actually having to copy sensitive data around their organization, unlocking strategic data assets for use across functions, from engineering, to business operations, to even sales teams for demos. With high quality data, teams author fewer defects and ship faster all while having a strong security posture
