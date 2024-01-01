Large Language Models Software - App più popolari
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: ottimizzazione dei modelli linguistici per il dialogo. Abbiamo addestrato un modello chiamato ChatGPT che interagisce in modo conversazionale. Il formato del dialogo consente a ChatGPT di rispondere a domande di follow-up, ammettere i propri errori, contestare premesse errate e rifiutare ri...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Puoi usare Bard per aiutarti a portare avanti le tue idee. Con un piccolo aiuto da parte di Bard, puoi fare cose come: - Raccogli idee, sviluppa un piano o trova modi diversi per portare a termine le cose - Ottieni un riepilogo rapido e facile da comprendere di argomenti più complessi - Crea prime ...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Il tuo compagno AI quotidiano.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude è un assistente AI di nuova generazione per le tue attività, indipendentemente dalle dimensioni.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
La comunità dell’intelligenza artificiale costruisce il futuro. Costruisci, addestra e distribuisci modelli all'avanguardia basati sull'open source di riferimento nel machine learning.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks è una società fondata dai creatori originali di Apache Spark. Databricks è nato dal progetto AMPLab dell'Università della California, Berkeley, coinvolto nella realizzazione di Apache Spark, un framework di calcolo distribuito open source costruito su Scala. Databricks sviluppa una piatta...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics funge da copilota di fiducia per il business con l'obiettivo di renderti più intelligente, veloce e sicuro nelle tue decisioni basate sui dati. IBM Cognos Analytics offre a ogni utente, che si tratti di data scientist, analista aziendale o specialista non IT, più potere per eseg...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai è il principale fornitore di piattaforme open source di intelligenza artificiale generativa e machine learning con la missione di democratizzare l'intelligenza artificiale. Distilla l'abilità tecnica di 30 Kaggle Masters in semplici prodotti cloud AI per l'intelligenza artificiale generativa ...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI sta guidando l'adozione della GenAI nelle aziende. Siamo supportati da Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars e altri importanti investitori TuneChat: la nostra app di chat basata su modelli open source TuneStudio: il nostro parco giochi per gli sviluppatori pe...