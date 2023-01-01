Spalba is a SaaS enabled Marketplace simplifying event planning for enterprises. We are reinventing the way corporate events are planned. The pain of doing an event from finding the venue/ right vendors/ right agency along with understanding the ROI of your event is very scattered and Spalba is stitching all of this together through a platform to which you can subscribe and use for different use cases. We are doing this as one step at a time, our goal is to create full stack planning solution for events industry eventually SaaSifying the process of planning events. Search - Discover venues for any type of event on Spalba Marketplace Explore - Do virtual recce, take virtual walkthroughs, download layouts and much more. Collaborate - Send enquiry and connect with hotel directly for the best proposals Plan - Plan and design with our tools to see how the event will look like in actual venue Spalba’s Advantage 01. The most advanced way to source a venue 02. Search over 2000+ most premium venues 03. Pro-Filters to find venues that align with your requirements 04. Do virtual recce of the venue from wherever you are 05. Connect directly with venues, no hidden cost or commission 06. Send enquiries to multiple venues with RFP Generator. 07. Design event mockup setups with Spalba Design tools to visualise how your event will look like in actual venue.

