Giftsenda is an international corporate gifting platform, designed to enable Marketing, Sales, Human Resources, and Customer Experience teams to break through the noise and make meaningful business connections through high-quality gift experiences - resulting in more revenue, conversions, and improved ROI. Using the platform, various gifts can be sent to various recipients in different countries using a single gift campaign - saving you lots of time, effort, and money. Our gifting platform enables you to send individual or bulk corporate gifts internationally to over 200 countries in just a few clicks. Businesses can choose from various campaign types to suit their gifting needs. We have thousands of gifts in our Gift Catalog, including gourmet gifts, sweets, wine, gift cards, swag and more. With intuitive automation tools and CRM integrations Giftsenda creates a seamless user interface. Our tracking capabilities enable you to see the ROI reports of each gifting campaign in your dashboard. Our platform is the go-to tool for businesses looking to improve their brand image, customer and employee loyalty, and convert new leads into actual clients. For those that are not looking to commit to long-term platform use, there is the option to launch once-off gifting campaigns with all the automated gifting features, or you can simply make instant gift purchases that are sent to delivery addresses using our international online gift store.

Sito web: giftsenda.com

