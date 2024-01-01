WebCatalog

Forrester

Forrester

Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog Desktop? Scarica WebCatalog Desktop.

Usa l'app web

Sito web:forrester.com

Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Forrester su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.

Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. Forrester helps leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; more than 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of Forrester's clients.

Categorie:

Business
Servizi di ricerca tecnologica

Sito web: forrester.com

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Forrester. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

Alternative

G2

G2

g2.com

SparkToro

SparkToro

sparktoro.com

Constellation Research

Constellation Research

constellationr.com

Clarivate

Clarivate

clarivate.com

CarrierSource

CarrierSource

carriersource.io

Appwiki

Appwiki

appwiki.nl

SaaS Invaders

SaaS Invaders

saasinvaders.com

TechJockey

TechJockey

techjockey.com

TradeWheel.com

TradeWheel.com

tradewheel.com

Experts Exchange

Experts Exchange

go.experts-exchange.com

GigaOM

GigaOM

gigaom.com

Olive

Olive

olive.app

Esplora

WebCatalog Desktop

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.