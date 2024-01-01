WebCatalog

CloudEngage empowers you to create and nurture your community. We do this by creating elegant, scalable, cutting edge and highly personalized tools that allow you to communicate and serve unique content to your audience. Video Chat with Chord Connect™ Experience the highest quality video chat, no downloads required. Just send your personal video link to friends and family, and you're off! Personalized Live Chat with Chord Chat™ Our clean sheet approach, combines personalization with agent-driven live chat. No other platform combines this level of simplicity and sophistication. Video-Forward Social Engagement Platform, Chord Communities™ Wildly flexible and incredibly easy to use, Chord Communities drives engagement directly on your website. From regularly scheduled video meeting rooms to spontaneous one-on-ones, we’ve got you covered. Automated data gathering for personalization with AIM™ Valuable audience segments are built automatically with machine learning. Every external campaign you run becomes actionable on your website, now and into the future. Personalized Web Experiences with Personalize™ CloudEngage helps you give your customers the most personalized, relevant, and intuitive experience possible when they visit your website. AI Powered Self-Service with AnswerDash™ AnswerDash AI predicts user needs and presents Q&A that is contextual to the webpage or personalized to the user. Now your customers can get instant answers without submitting a ticket or starting a live chat.

