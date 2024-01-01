ChurnRX

ChurnRX

Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog Desktop? Scarica WebCatalog Desktop.

Usa l'app web

Sito web:churnrx.com

Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per ChurnRX su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.

Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.

Conventional methods produce conventional results. ChurnRX's expert training takes an unconventional approach with proven methodologies that drive phenomenal results. We tailor our skills training, using your data, to scientifically implement the right playbooks and skills that drive retention at scale. ChurnRX's team of world-class retention and growth experts are armed with battle-tested methodologies for creating radical improvements that scale across entire organizations. Founded in 2015, ChurnRX has trained hundreds of leading tech companies, helping multiple reach unicorn valuation status. The company is renowned for its ability to drastically improve customer retention through its simple and unique practices.
Categorie:
Business
Customer Success Training Providers

Sito web: churnrx.com

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a ChurnRX. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

Alternative

Blind Zebra

Blind Zebra

blind-zebra.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

Potrebbe interessarti anche

Warp VR

Warp VR

warpvr.com

ZonGuru

ZonGuru

zonguru.com

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

Ecomfy Lead

Ecomfy Lead

ecomfylead.com

Spinify

Spinify

spinify.com

Lessonly

Lessonly

lessonly.com

Wonderway

Wonderway

wonderway.io

Practikalia

Practikalia

practikalia.com

Luru

Luru

luru.app

Greenhouse

Greenhouse

greenhouse.com

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

rosettastone.com

ConverSight

ConverSight

conversight.ai

Esplora

Desktop

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.