Anodot’s augmented analytics platform is the next generation in business intelligence. Anodot proactively identifies revenue-critical business incidents, recommends actions, and automates the remediation process, in real time. Anodot’s patented technology goes beyond data visualization by constantly analyzing and correlating business metrics, alerts and forecasts in their context. Leveraging AI and ML, Anodot’s augmented analytics proactively alert companies to revenue-critical business incidents and automates their remediation in real-time. The company’s Cloud Costs solution provides accurate monitoring and forecasting as well as savings recommendations that cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. Fortune 500 companies leverage Anodot for cloud cost management and Anodot for payment intelligence to help reduce cloud waste and protect revenue streams. Our team spans several continents, with headquarters in the U.S. and Israel, with business units dedicated to digital, financial services, and telecommunications. To learn more, visit www.anodot.com or check us out on LinkedIn and Twitter.

