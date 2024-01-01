Mapware is the future of drone mapping software. Generate bigger, better 3D maps in the cloud. With Mapware’s easy-to-use interface, anyone can turn 2D drone photos into photorealistic 3D environments using a process called photogrammetry. Powerful enough for the biggest challenges. Simple enough for any project. Whether you want to map one building, a dozen cell towers, a whole oil field, or even an entire city, Mapware is the best tool for the job. Our browser-based software is easy to access from any device.

