SenseHawk is the ultimate solar site app for construction and O&M teams. SenseHawk’s novel GIS-based software suite makes solar asset management as effortless as using your favorite mobile map application. Its productivity and collaboration tools capture and organize data around a digital twin of the solar asset. The app integrates and visualizes data, ranging from topography and design documents to equipment information and on-site activity. Since the data is geo-tagged to specific components or locations in a solar asset, remote management becomes simpler. SenseHawk supercharges solar asset processes and site operations: + Map view Upload KMLs, CAD files and create map views for your site. Annotate, add tasks, forms, and more. Make jobsite navigation simple. + Photographs Walk the site, click a picture, create a task or attach to an existing task. + Files /Documents Upload and organize project files and documents. Share, manage versions, collaborate, and attach to tasks. Turn over documents easily on project completion. + Tasks Assign custom or templatized tasks to your crew, complete with checklists, due dates, comments, documents, photographs, and more. + Forms Eliminate paper forms with feature-rich digital forms. Digitize, set rules, collect information, run workflows based on input, and more. + Chat Built-in contextual chat makes communication simple with individuals or teams, and keeps your crew on-task and productive. Never stop for want of information. + Templates Form and task templates take the pain away from setting up repetitive tasks and creating forms. Create templates for the org or within a project. Share, import, update and more. + Workflows Define workflows to automate processes. Add approvals, automatically create tasks, check forms for non compliance and more.

