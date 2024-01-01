Dronedesk is a business admin and flight planning web application built to help drone operators save time and money. It provides a fully integrated suite of tools including CRM, products creation and quoting & invoicing, asset management for drones, batteries and other hardware with maintenance scheduling, team management with certification tracking, flight logging and reporting by pilot, drone or battery, and more...

קטגוריות :

אתר: dronedesk.io

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Dronedesk, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.