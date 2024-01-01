Dronedesk
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: dronedesk.io
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Dronedesk ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
Dronedesk is a business admin and flight planning web application built to help drone operators save time and money. It provides a fully integrated suite of tools including CRM, products creation and quoting & invoicing, asset management for drones, batteries and other hardware with maintenance scheduling, team management with certification tracking, flight logging and reporting by pilot, drone or battery, and more...
קטגוריות:
אתר: dronedesk.io
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Dronedesk, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.