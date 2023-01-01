WebCatalog

Eventleaf

Eventleaf

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: eventleaf.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Eventleaf ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Eventleaf is an event management software created by California-based Jolly Technologies. It is intended for all event types (conferences, fundraisers, meetings, trade shows, trainings, workshops) of all sizes. With the desktop platform and mobile applications, event organisers can build event websites with speaker profiles and add agenda information, register attendees, conduct surveys, send and track invitations, print event badges.

קטגוריות:

Entertainment
Event Registration and Ticketing Software

אתר: eventleaf.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Eventleaf, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

JotForm

JotForm

jotform.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Greenvelope

Greenvelope

greenvelope.com

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

Evite

Evite

evite.com

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

AnyRoad

AnyRoad

anyroad.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.