HelloSponsor is the leading cloud-based event management software that helps brands streamline and centralize all of the core processes of event planning and marketing. We are used by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups as a company-wide event-tracking system to manage sponsorships, trade shows, conferences, internal events, and more. The software is built from years of experience in the event marketing space. Collectively, our team has produced and managed 2,000+ events to date of all types and sizes.

קטגוריות :

אתר: hellosponsor.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל HelloSponsor, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.