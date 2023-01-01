WebCatalog

Event Logic

Event Logic

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: eventlogic.se

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Event Logic ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

In an increasingly digitalized world, we believe in challenging and changing the way people source, plan and conduct meetings, events, and conferences. We do this by ensuring that we understand the event planners and their organizations' most difficult challenges in the effort to create successful meetings between people. This has resulted in Event Logic, a platform that helps event planners plan, source, and compare suppliers to get the best price and outcome of their bookings.

קטגוריות:

Entertainment
Event Planning Software

אתר: eventlogic.se

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Event Logic, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Wrike

Wrike

wrike.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Aisle Planner

Aisle Planner

aisleplanner.com

Tripleseat

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

ExhibitDay

ExhibitDay

exhibitday.com

Event Staff

Event Staff

eventstaffapp.com

Eventeny

Eventeny

eventeny.com

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Eventzilla

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.