Thunderdogs.io

Shoot down enemy dogs and amass bones to climb the leaderboard! Thunderdogs is a multiplayer online battle game that turns you into a fighting, flying pup. Pick up a variety of weapons to destroy other players and go from underdog to top dog. But be careful: the more bones you get, the bigger a target you’ll become! Survive by dodging and out-flying enemy fire in order to fight back. Controls: - Use left and right arrow keys to steer - Space bar to shoot - Up arrow for quick speed boost - Down arrow to brake

Website: poki.com

