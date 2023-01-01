Sushi Party is a snake game in Kawaii-style. You are in an arena with other snakes and the goal is to make them bump into you. The more sushi your snake eats, the larger it grows. Sushi Snake is based on Kawaii, which is the Japanese culture of cuteness. These snakes might be among the cutest snakes you will ever see!Cursor - moveLMB - speed upTerminarch Games is a collaboration of two developers based in the Netherlands. They used to develop flash-games but since that era is coming to an end, they decided to transfer to HTML5-developments, with strong connections to the flash-realm. They have also created JollyWorld, Scary Maze and Slime Maker.

Website: poki.com

