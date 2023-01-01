Conquer all of the hexagons on the map! In Superhex.io, you will battle for territory. You can draw curved lines to connect the surrounding areas to your base. If another player touches your lines, you will lose everything. Keep expanding without any interruptions!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Superhex.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.