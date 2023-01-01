SuperBattle 2 is a two-player competitive game created by YouDevice!. This game offers a collection of 51 mini-games that you can play by yourself or with a friend. There are games like football, racing, boxing, tennis, pong, tank matches, battleships, and much more. You won’t believe how quickly time passes when you’re playing SuperBattle 2. Go ahead and show your friends that you are the champion!Action keys - WASD keysAction keys - Arrow keysSuperBattle 2 is created by YouDevice!. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

