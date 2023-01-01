WebCatalogWebCatalog
Sugar, Sugar 2

Sugar, Sugar 2

poki.com

Sugar, Sugar 2 is a simulation game created by Bart Bonte. In the sequel to the popular Sugar, Sugar game, you'll try to solve carefully crafted puzzles by sifting sugar into coffee cups. Your job is to draw bridges and well-placed lines to capture each grain. Every level will have a new, sweet challenge, and the obstacles get harder as the game progresses. Concentrate to reach every granular objective and finish every level without making a mess of the floor.Use your left mouse button or finger to draw a line, and fill up the cups. This line will act as a wall or barrier to keep the sugar from falling outside the desired area.Sugar, Sugar 2 was created by Bart Bonte. Play their other games on Poki: sugar-sugar-html5, Blue, Green and Factory Balls Forever

Website: poki.com

