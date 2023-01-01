Space Ballz is a skill game where you aim to destroy all the asteroids and various types of celestial bodies flying your way. Use your gravity warping powers to control the direction of your balls, and try to survive in the merciless chaos of space. Pay attention to the numbers displayed on the rocks so that you will know how many hits will destroy them. Pick up the rotating cubes to acquire extra balls. We guarantee that you will have a ball playing Space Ballz!Hold down the left mouse button and aim with your cursor. Release to throw your balls.Space Ballz is created by Kelly Ray J. Check out their other games Chicken Sword: Ninja Master and Hole N' Fun on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Space Ballz. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.