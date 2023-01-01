Run 3 is an endless runner game where you need to navigate your little alien through space. Run 3 was created by Joseph Cloutier and is the third installment in the Run game series. Run 3 is now available in HTML5, so you can play without Flash support. You can play the online game for free on your PC.Your mission is simple: run as far as you can and don’t fall! Avoid falling tiles, holes, traps, and more as you move from level to level. If you bump into the walls, the screen will rotate. This intense action and endless runner game sends you on a terrifying journey through a highly restricted area. You must guide the little grey alien as it traverses constantly evolving territories. Move along any wall to find the safest route and find out how long you can survive!Yes, the original Run 3 game can be played on Poki without Flash. So there is no flash needed to play on the PC, mobile phone and tablet!Run 3 is created by Joseph Cloutier, based in the USA. He is also the creator of run and run-2. Run 3 is amongst the most Popular Games on Poki, together with other web classics like Happy Wheels.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Run 3. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.