Rise of Pico is a scary point-and-click game developed by FM Studio. Are you ready for the newest adventure from the Forgotten Hill universe? In this adventure, you’ve been assigned the strange task of finding the creature that escaped from the lab. Take Pico back to its cage no matter the cost! Explore the spacious house and solve various puzzles to help capture the creature. Click the question mark for hints if you're stuck. Get ready for an adventure that will send shivers down your spine!Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.Rise of Pico is created by FM Studio. They have other great horror games on Poki such as Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe, Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library, Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery. Don't forget to play Pixel Volley as well!

Website: poki.com

