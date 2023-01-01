WebCatalogWebCatalog
Puppet Master is the ultimate clicker game of destruction, created by FreezeNova. Great for stress relief or those days where you just want to throw something, Puppet Master allows you to take out your frustration on a toy puppet using a wide array of various weapons. Want to throw a knife, shoot a machine gun, or launch a rocket? It's all possible in Puppet Master on Poki! Unlock more weapons as you cause more damage and prove who's the ultimate Puppet Master in this action-packed ragdoll game! Controls: Mouse - Click to shoot/throw weapons About the creator: Puppet Master is created by FreezeNova. They are also the creators of Masked Forces, Masked Shooters, and more.

