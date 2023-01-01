WebCatalogWebCatalog
Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition

poki.com

Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition is an 8-puzzle game where you have to slide pieces around to get them in the right spot. If you have all pieces in the right spot, you complete the level! There are 3 difficulty levels to choose from: easy, normal and hard, each adding more and more pieces to the puzzle. The game has a total of 500 levels! Can you complete them all?How to play:Either click or drag to move a selected piece. You may also use the arrow keys to move the puzzle pieces. Put all the pieces in order to finish the level.About the creator:Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition was created by Avix Games. They are known for their Thumb Fighter games on Poki! Play them here: Thumb Fighter, Thumb Fighter Christmas, Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition, Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition.

