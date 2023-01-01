WebCatalogWebCatalog
Pet Party Columns

poki.com

Pet Party Columns is a Tetris-like puzzle game where you direct 3-piece blocks in order to match three or more of the identical symbols. Pay attention to the arrangement of the animals in the grids, as misplacing the blocks consecutively will cause you the round. Can you position all the animals in the right grids and complete the game?Shift the position of falling blocks to left or right. The game ends when blocks fill all the grid rows completely.Shift - Left / Right arrow keys Accelerate - Down arrow keyPet Party Columns is created by CodeThisLab.

Website: poki.com

