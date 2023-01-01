PartyToons is a party game created by TinyDobbins. Jump in a mini-game party with friends or strangers in four-player matches! Each mini-game has a unique set of rules and styles to play. Catch strawberries among falling rocks, jump on obstacle-filled conveyor belts, pop risky balloons, open mysterious boxes, and much more! Always try to act quicker or wiser than your opponents to secure the most points. Use these points and trophies to upgrade and unlock new playable characters. If you're looking to spice up your afternoons, look no further than PartyToons! Don't forget to share PartyToons on Poki with your friends to maximize the fun!Action keys - Arrow keysAction keys - WASDAction keys - 8456Action keys - UHJKPartyToons is created by TinyDobbins. Play their awesome merging games on Poki: Stick Merge, Merge Cyber Racers and Merge Round Racers

Website: poki.com

