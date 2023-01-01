Paint and Run is a puzzle platform game where you drive a truck that spills paint, and your job is to paint every ground and surface you can get your wheels on. Drive into certain stops in the city as you can see on the map and start the level. You will automatically paint any surface you pass, which means the only thing you have to worry about is the law enforcement. Jump, bounce on spring-loaded platforms, avoid obstacles, smash security drones, collect stars, and unlock different types of cool vehicles! Are you ready for a colorful adventure?Paint and Run is created by Ulpo Media, a game developer based in Chile. Play their other creative platform and idle games on Poki: Grow Up the Cats and Dana: Relics for SalePaint and Run is free to play on Poki.Paint and Run is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

