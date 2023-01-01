WebCatalogWebCatalog
Paint and Run

Paint and Run

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Paint and Run app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Paint and Run is a puzzle platform game where you drive a truck that spills paint, and your job is to paint every ground and surface you can get your wheels on. Drive into certain stops in the city as you can see on the map and start the level. You will automatically paint any surface you pass, which means the only thing you have to worry about is the law enforcement. Jump, bounce on spring-loaded platforms, avoid obstacles, smash security drones, collect stars, and unlock different types of cool vehicles! Are you ready for a colorful adventure?Paint and Run is created by Ulpo Media, a game developer based in Chile. Play their other creative platform and idle games on Poki: Grow Up the Cats and Dana: Relics for SalePaint and Run is free to play on Poki.Paint and Run is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Paint and Run. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Squish Run

Squish Run

poki.com

Run 3

Run 3

poki.com

Moving Truck: Construction

Moving Truck: Construction

poki.com

Smash Car Idle

Smash Car Idle

poki.com

Neon Car Maze

Neon Car Maze

poki.com

Smash Car Idle 2

Smash Car Idle 2

poki.com

Moving Truck: Bounty

Moving Truck: Bounty

poki.com

Sweet Run

Sweet Run

poki.com

Burnout Drift: Hilltop

Burnout Drift: Hilltop

poki.com

Dino Run

Dino Run

poki.com

Battle Wheels

Battle Wheels

poki.com

Meow Merge

Meow Merge

poki.com