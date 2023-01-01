Noob Archer is a puzzle game that has shooting elements. The world has been overrun by zombies, and you must rid the world of evil one zombie at a time! Use your bow and arrow to clear every carefully-designed level of zombies. Zombies in this game will die as soon as one of your arrows (or an environmental hazard like a dynamite) hits them. So aim carefully and enjoy discovering multiple creative ways of shooting zombies. Some levels will give you fewer arrows than there are zombies, so you also have to strategize and try to destroy multiple enemies with a single arrow. Feel free to skip a level if you're stuck. Can you finish all 150 levels in Noob Archer?Hold down left mouse button or your finger to aim, and release to shoot.Noob Archer was created by Vanorium. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Noob Archer for free on Poki.Noob Archer can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Noob Archer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.