Mr Boomi
poki.com
Mr Boomi is a puzzle game where you have to deliver a cannonball (Mr Boomi) to their cannon. Collect the stars along the way but be careful not to turn the platforms too much or else it’ll be game over! Evade enemies and collect all the red hot chillis on the way in this see-saw puzzle game!Use A and D, arrow keys or click on the screen to move the platforms and get Mr Boomi to the cannon!Mr Boomi is created by d954mas. This is their first game on Poki!
