Moto Maniac is a 2D motorcycle game in which you perform various stunts on your bike. Be careful when playing this game, as it is as unforgiving and hardcore as real life, but you also need to be quick! Pass all sorts of obstacles and traps without crashing. Play Moto Maniac and see if you can break your friends' high scores.Pass all obstacles in the stage without crashing your bike. Drive Forward - Up / W keys Drive Back - Down / S keys Pause - PMoto Maniac is created by IriySoft. Check out their other games Biker Street, Cursed Treasure, Cursed Treasure 2 and Zuma Boom on Poki!

