Mechabots
poki.com
Mechabots is a simulation game in which the player must assemble his own robot. Test your skills and precision with this game! Choose between different t-rex figures, unpack your construction kit and assemble an amazing mechabot!Select the different pieces and use the tools to assemble the robot.Select - Left clickTerminarch Games is a collaboration of two developers based in the Netherlands. They used to develop flash-games but since that era is coming to an end, they decided to transfer to HTML5-developments, with strong connections to the flash-realm. They have also created Sushi Party, Scary Maze and Slime Maker.
Website: poki.com
