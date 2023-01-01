WebCatalogWebCatalog
Linebacker Alley

Linebacker Alley

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Linebacker Alley app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Linebacker Alley is a popular American Football game on web, created by Tony Corbin. Even though the game has simple gameplay, it is very popular for a long time already. In lineback Alley the goal is to break through the defensive lines of your opponent and score a touchdown. Each time you score a touchdown, you are entering a new level with more opponents trying to tackle you. The game starts with a tutorial to familiarize you with the controls and the special power-ups that are available. From there on it is up to you to make as many touchdowns as possible!Move left - Left arrow key Move right - Right arrow key Dash forward - Up arrow key Spin - STony Corbin has created the Linebacker Alley-series. Apart from Linebacker Alley, he also created Linebacker Alley 2 which is also available on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Linebacker Alley. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Linebacker Alley 2

Linebacker Alley 2

poki.com

Adventure Cube

Adventure Cube

poki.com

4th and Goal 2019

4th and Goal 2019

poki.com

Touchdown Rush

Touchdown Rush

poki.com

SuperBrawl

SuperBrawl

poki.com

4th and Goal 2018

4th and Goal 2018

poki.com

Sweet Run

Sweet Run

poki.com

Cyberpunk Ninja Runner

Cyberpunk Ninja Runner

poki.com

Up and Beyond

Up and Beyond

poki.com

Smashy Duo

Smashy Duo

poki.com

Smoots Pinball Zombie

Smoots Pinball Zombie

poki.com

Guess What?

Guess What?

poki.com