Lampada Street is a skill game where you are a light bulb! You have to run and jump to cross the street without being hit by cars or other lamps. You have three light bulbs for every level, and multiple checkpoints per level. If you die three times, you have to replay the level. The game has a great atmosphere, a fitting soundtrack and some nice graphics. Can you finish every level in Lampada Street? Controls:Move - any key Jump - spaceAbout the creator: Lampada Street was created by Vardan Aleksanyan. This is his second game on Poki after Striker Dummies.

Website: poki.com

