Into The Pit is an action arcade game that puts you into intense combat. Collect coins by defeating enemies to pass onto the next stage, but be careful for the boss fights! Dodge enemies and shoot around to clear each stage while picking up power-ups to make the gameplay explosive and try survive the challenge!WASD or Arrow keys to move / aim powerupsPlay on desktop or on mobile on Poki. If you are interested in games similar to Into the Pit, have a look at our Arcade Games. Enjoy surfing here on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Into the Pit. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.