WebCatalogWebCatalog
Icy Purple Head 2

Icy Purple Head 2

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Icy Purple Head 2 app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Icy Purple Head 2 is a puzzle game created by Mini Duck Games. Help the purple head reach the end of each level! The purple head cannot move by itself, so you have to help by switching between purple sticky mode and slippy icy mode. It's all about timing! Each level contains objects and obstacles to help you move around. Watch out for the traps on the way!Press or release mouseclick to switch between modesIcy Purple Head 2 was created by Mini Duck Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Doctor Teeth, Street Ball Jam, Doctor Acorn 2 and Rabbit Samurai

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Icy Purple Head 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Doctor Acorn 3

Doctor Acorn 3

poki.com

Rabbit Samurai 2

Rabbit Samurai 2

poki.com

Doctor Acorn 2

Doctor Acorn 2

poki.com

Doctor Teeth 2

Doctor Teeth 2

poki.com

Fox Adventurer

Fox Adventurer

poki.com

Graffiti Time

Graffiti Time

poki.com

Boss Level Shootout

Boss Level Shootout

poki.com

Street Ball Jam

Street Ball Jam

poki.com

Rabbit Samurai

Rabbit Samurai

poki.com

G-Switch 3

G-Switch 3

poki.com

Duck Life 2

Duck Life 2

poki.com

Doctor Teeth

Doctor Teeth

poki.com