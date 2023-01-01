Gold Digger FRVR
Gold Digger FRVR is a 2D adventure game by FRVR Games. You are a miner with a shovel and you are discovering the underground world. Shovelling your way through mud, earth and rock, you can collect money to improve your skills and buy better tools. The game is an ongoing adventure in which you can improve your character step by step.Walk around with the miner to collect as much gold as you can.FRVR Games is well-known for their Facebook games such as Basketball FRVR. Now they have also created this adventure game.
