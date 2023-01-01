WebCatalogWebCatalog
Basketball FRVR

Basketball FRVR

basketball.frvr.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Basketball FRVR app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Basketball FRVR is a simple and easy to learn, yet amazingly fun Basketball hoop shooting game. Play for as long as you can and get bonus points by not hitting the rim. The game has no time limit, but the moving basket is a challenge for event experienced players. Basketball FRVR features: - Easy fun controls - Great arcade physics - Beautiful graphics - Amazing sound design and music

Website: basketball.frvr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Basketball FRVR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Hex FRVR

Hex FRVR

hex.frvr.com

Swipe Basketball

Swipe Basketball

poki.com

Basketball FRVR

Basketball FRVR

poki.com

Bouncy Dunks

Bouncy Dunks

poki.com

Basket & Ball

Basket & Ball

poki.com

Streak FRVR

Streak FRVR

streak.frvr.com

Bouncy Basketball

Bouncy Basketball

poki.com

Gold Digger FRVR

Gold Digger FRVR

poki.com

Lines FRVR

Lines FRVR

lines.frvr.com

Soccer FRVR

Soccer FRVR

soccer.frvr.com

Hex FRVR

Hex FRVR

poki.com

Dunkers

Dunkers

poki.com