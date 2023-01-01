WebCatalogWebCatalog
Frostwing

Frostwing

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Frostwing app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Frostwing is a puzzle platformer created by Diemorth. Help our little penguin friend with his adventures as it works its way through challenging winter-themed levels to collect some frozen feathers. Tap or click on glowing orange blocks to slide them. That way, you can jump on these blocks and use them as a pedestal to jump onto higher places. Can you collect every feather in the game and help our penguin be the most beautiful animal in town?Tap on an orange block to slide it.Move - WASD or Arrow keysJump - Space bar, W or UpFrostwing is created by Diemorth, a game developer based in Italy. They have another puzzle game on Poki: Cactu-Sama

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Frostwing. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Picnic Penguin

Picnic Penguin

poki.com

Lost Yeti

Lost Yeti

poki.com

Sweet Run

Sweet Run

poki.com

11-11

11-11

poki.com

Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Winter

Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Winter

poki.com

Cover Orange: Wild West

Cover Orange: Wild West

poki.com

Cover Orange: Pirates

Cover Orange: Pirates

poki.com

Unblock It

Unblock It

poki.com

Find The Candy

Find The Candy

poki.com

Snow Tale

Snow Tale

poki.com

Cactu-Sama 2

Cactu-Sama 2

poki.com

Yokai Dungeon

Yokai Dungeon

poki.com