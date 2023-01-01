Frostwing is a puzzle platformer created by Diemorth. Help our little penguin friend with his adventures as it works its way through challenging winter-themed levels to collect some frozen feathers. Tap or click on glowing orange blocks to slide them. That way, you can jump on these blocks and use them as a pedestal to jump onto higher places. Can you collect every feather in the game and help our penguin be the most beautiful animal in town?Tap on an orange block to slide it.Move - WASD or Arrow keysJump - Space bar, W or UpFrostwing is created by Diemorth, a game developer based in Italy. They have another puzzle game on Poki: Cactu-Sama

Website: poki.com

