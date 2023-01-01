Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer
Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer is a scary point and click game and is the second chapter of the mysteries of Forgotten Hill series. After the events of Forgotten Hill: Fall, you have now escaped to your car. However, your girlfriend is missing… Find new clues and enter the scary Puppet Theatre to solve the mystery. Can you escape the Puppeteer? How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game. About the creator:Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer was created by the talented FM Studio. This is their third game on Poki after Pixel Volley and Forgotten Hill: Fall
